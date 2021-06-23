Numis Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,470.17 ($71.47).

BKG traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,627 ($60.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £137.31. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,902 ($64.04).

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider William Jackson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, with a total value of £45,900 ($59,968.64). Also, insider Rachel Downey bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27).

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

