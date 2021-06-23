Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Up 7.3%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 160,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 382,782,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

SNDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 6.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

