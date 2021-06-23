Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Up 7.3%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 160,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 382,782,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
SNDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 6.22.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
