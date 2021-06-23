Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.75. Approximately 5,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,737,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

MDLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,014,826.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,518,134.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $65,733.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,140 shares of company stock worth $7,524,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Medallia during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Medallia during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medallia by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

