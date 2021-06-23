360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $42.12. 6,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,088,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,710 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 167,300 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

