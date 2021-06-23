AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 156,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

RCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $518.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.99.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

