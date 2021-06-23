NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 11,116 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 177.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DG traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $213.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,245. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

