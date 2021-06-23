Pier Capital LLC Buys 3,189 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 45.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Repligen by 1,346.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 105,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 13.6% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 22,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,605,000 after acquiring an additional 41,759 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.97 and a beta of 0.84. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.79.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,688. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

