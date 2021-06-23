Analysts Set Abcam plc (LON:ABC) PT at GBX 1,412

Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,412 ($18.45).

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of LON:ABC traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,355 ($17.70). The company had a trading volume of 207,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,621. Abcam has a 12-month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,497.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,418.96.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

