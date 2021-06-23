Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TGL traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 136 ($1.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.09. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 139.50 ($1.82). The company has a market cap of £98.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

