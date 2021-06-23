Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Marlowe from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Get Marlowe alerts:

Marlowe stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 856 ($11.18). The company had a trading volume of 269,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 787.11. Marlowe has a 1 year low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 876 ($11.44). The stock has a market cap of £660.18 million and a PE ratio of 2,853.33.

In other Marlowe news, insider Charles Skinner sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01), for a total value of £2,070,000 ($2,704,468.25).

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.