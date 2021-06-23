Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 95.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,151 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 244,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,995. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

