Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,065 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,459,000 after acquiring an additional 233,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,459,000 after acquiring an additional 325,321 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,461,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,343,000 after acquiring an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,040,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

PM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $100.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

