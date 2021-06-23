Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,769,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 44,179 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $228,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cognex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,014,451,000 after buying an additional 154,938 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,416,000 after buying an additional 52,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Cognex by 1,178.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 61,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 56,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Shares of CGNX opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $56.92 and a one year high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.