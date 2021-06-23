Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.250-21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $475.94.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.87. 4,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,296. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $365.06 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.