Wilder World (WILD) Tops One Day Volume of $283,438.00

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for $0.0967 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $283,438.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.69 or 0.00635868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00078970 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

