FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the quarter. FormFactor comprises approximately 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of FormFactor worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,567,000 after purchasing an additional 480,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,857,000 after buying an additional 83,282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FormFactor by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,324,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after buying an additional 142,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,309,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

