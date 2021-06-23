Pier Capital LLC Buys 22,874 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,874 shares during the quarter. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida makes up approximately 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $13,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of SBCF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

