Pier Capital LLC Has $14.12 Million Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Pier Capital LLC cut its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,737 shares during the quarter. Montrose Environmental Group comprises about 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned about 1.13% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $14,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 197,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $3,161,265.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,674.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,787 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,059. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Montrose Environmental Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $59.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.54.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

