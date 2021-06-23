Wexford Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 119.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the period. Entergy accounts for 0.9% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Entergy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,991,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in Entergy by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,487,000 after purchasing an additional 465,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Entergy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after acquiring an additional 346,593 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.73. 9,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,914. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.56. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

