Neumann Capital Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of BATS NUSC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.76. 169,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.53. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

