Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 119.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up about 0.9% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETR traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.73. 9,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,914. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.56. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

