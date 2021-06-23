iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $239.27. 14,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.12 and a fifty-two week high of $239.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

