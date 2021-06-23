Neumann Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.3% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.13. 41,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,922. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.80. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,828. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

