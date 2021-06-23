Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Price Tops $0.0010

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Global Cryptocurrency has a market cap of $1.28 million and $3.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.20 or 0.00381461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000067 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 75.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community . The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

