Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SUBCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

SUBCY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.00 million. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. Analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

