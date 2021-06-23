County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICBK shares. Piper Sandler cut County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ICBK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,577. The stock has a market cap of $208.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31. County Bancorp has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 20.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in County Bancorp by 116.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in County Bancorp by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.