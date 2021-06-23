ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DNB Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 43,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,896. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $35.28.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ABB by 186.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 145.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

