ClinTex CTi (CTI) One Day Volume Tops $885,785.00

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 48.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and $885,785.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for about $0.0747 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.69 or 0.00635868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00078970 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

CTI is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

