Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Gap Up to $96.35

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.35, but opened at $99.00. Shake Shack shares last traded at $97.53, with a volume of 2,643 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.09.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

