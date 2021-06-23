MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Up to $31.00

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.00, but opened at $32.07. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.27.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,847,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,449,000 after purchasing an additional 112,741 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,074,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after purchasing an additional 81,115 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,642,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,091,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 464,747 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.