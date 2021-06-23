SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $21.65

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $21.05. SecureWorks shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 442 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 113.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 291,872 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.