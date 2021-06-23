Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $8.93

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $9.19. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 18,150 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.
