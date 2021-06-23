Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $8.93

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $9.19. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 18,150 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,991 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 423,072 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 412,500 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

