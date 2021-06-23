Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s 7th Largest Position

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 6.1% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.16% of Fastenal worth $46,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,345. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

