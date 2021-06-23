CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $129.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,203. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.95.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,619 shares of company stock worth $348,157. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

