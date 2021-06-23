Weitz Investment Management Inc. Makes New $7.14 Million Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. 11,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,407. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.05. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

