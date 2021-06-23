Weitz Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. LKQ comprises 1.2% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of LKQ worth $28,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in LKQ by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in LKQ by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.34. 14,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,628. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

