Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Position Increased by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 4.1% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Liberty Broadband worth $92,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

LBRDK stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.52. 4,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.69. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

