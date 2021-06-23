Weitz Investment Management Inc. Purchases 72,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 2.4% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $55,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,075,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,362,000 after buying an additional 1,940,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

FIS stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.18. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

