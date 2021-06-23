NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 238.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,946 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Republic Services by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Republic Services by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

