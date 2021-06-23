NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 112.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,557 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,391 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.77. 6,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,995. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

