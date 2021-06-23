Duality Advisers LP Buys 68,917 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,917 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,356 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $2,276,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,003,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.77. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

