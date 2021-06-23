Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries accounts for 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 471.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $191.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,699. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.57. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

