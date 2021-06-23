Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $127,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.65.

Shares of BA stock opened at $243.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.80.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

