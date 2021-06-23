Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. HSBC lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

APD stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,728. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

