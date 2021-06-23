Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-4.83 billion.

EDR stock traded up 0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,481. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 23.25 and a 52 week high of 33.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 33.92.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately 951,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

