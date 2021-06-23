Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-4.83 billion.
EDR stock traded up 0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,481. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 23.25 and a 52 week high of 33.20.
Several research analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 33.92.
Endeavor Group Company Profile
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
