Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) & Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Head to Head Contrast

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Communications Systems and Plantronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Communications Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Plantronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Communications Systems presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.31%. Given Communications Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Communications Systems is more favorable than Plantronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Communications Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Communications Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Plantronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Communications Systems has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Communications Systems and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems -8.81% -7.34% -6.21% Plantronics -3.32% -107.89% 5.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Communications Systems and Plantronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems $42.58 million 1.47 -$170,000.00 ($0.19) -35.42 Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.97 -$57.33 million $3.17 12.66

Communications Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plantronics. Communications Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plantronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Communications Systems beats Plantronics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software. This segment also offers media converters, network interface cards, and Ethernet switches that integrate the benefits of fiber optics into any data network. This segment's products are used in various markets, including federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. The Services & Support provides software-designed wide-area network and other technology solutions that address prevalent IT challenges, including network resiliency, security products and services, network virtualization, and cloud migrations, IT managed services, wired and wireless network design and implementation, and converged infrastructure configuration, deployment and management. This segment primary serves vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, and commercial business. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions. The company also offers services that include video interoperability, and hardware and support for our solutions and hardware devices, as well as professional, hosted, and managed services; and cloud management and analytics software, which enables information technology administrators to configure and update firmware, monitor device usage, troubleshoot, and gain understanding of user behavior. It sells its products through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, network and systems integrators, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants, as well as through both traditional and online retailers, and e-commerce channels under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands. Plantronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

