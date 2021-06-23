$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. TC Energy reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TC Energy.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. CIBC raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. 33,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48. TC Energy has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.96%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

