Akre Capital Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Akre Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,040,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 3.9% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $580,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $565,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after buying an additional 3,870,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $50.97.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

