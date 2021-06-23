YOU COIN Trading 15.1% Lower This Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00055486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.50 or 0.00644519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00040936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00079290 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

