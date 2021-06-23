Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 387.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,787 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. 59,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,932,083. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.18.

